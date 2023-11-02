Shell Earnings Rose on Higher Energy Prices; Launches $3.5 Bln Buyback

The energy giant on Thursday reported adjusted earnings of $6.22 billion for the quarter, up from $5.07 billion in the preceding quarter, but a slight miss to market expectations of $6.25 billion provided by Vara Research.

The oil-and-gas major launched a $3.5 billion share buyback to complete by its fourth-quarter results announcement, following buybacks of $3 billion during the third quarter. Shell had guided for a buyback program of at least $2.5 billion.

Overall, Shell's third-quarter profit on a current cost of supplies basis--a figure similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report--was $6.15 billion, up from $3.49 billion in the second quarter.

