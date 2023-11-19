Shein: A Digital-First Retailer with a Unique Approach

HEAD TOPICS

The head of strategic communication at Shein, a Chinese-founded e-tail company, clarifies the company's approach and business model. Shein is a digital-first retailer that focuses on on-demand fashion, rather than participating in massive sales events like Black Friday.

— pronounced “she-in” and a contraction of SheInside” — is that the e-tail juggernaut is most decidedly not a fast- “I often take issue with the designation,” the Singapore-headquartered firm’s head of strategic communication said. “We’re much more of a test-and-learn model that I think is somewhat unique and innovative in the broader space.” Speaking with Jessica Binns, Pernot-Day said the Chinese-founded company wants to be clear about what it is and what it isn’t.

What it is, he said, is a “digital-first retailer that does on-demand fashion.” And what it isn’t is “something that is involved in massiveBlack Friday Clothing Deals 2023: The Best Sales to Shop at Nordstrom, Amazon, and More While he didn’t dispute the fact that Shein manifests 6,000 new items every day, resulting in a total of 600,000 items on its platform at any one time, Pernot-Day said the company makes, on average, just 100 copies of a particular garment “for the entire worl

