It was a quiet night in August, in the lingering wake of summer thunderstorms, and there was just one game left at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the practice facility for the Washington Capitals. Earlier, at the other end of the building, two teams played for the championship of a men’s league, which meant there was a cheering section in the stands and raucous celebrations for the winning team.

“It took a little while,” Sinrod said, chuckling. “Plus my wind wasn’t so great, either. My heartbeat was really racing when I got home. Stayed that way for a while.”Sinrod’s son, Peter Baker, was 8 years old when his mother started playing hockey. It didn’t occur to him until later that not every mom was gearing up and hitting the ice late on Sunday nights.

Nancy Smalley, a member of the CWHL alongside Sinrod who also played with her on the Redcoats in the 1980s, remembers those road trips fondly. The Redcoats became the Wolves in 1994, but by then, Sinrod had temporarily hung up her skates. In 1985, at 45, she decided to return to school and complete a computer science degree at the University of Maryland, with the promise to herself that she’d be back on the ice when she was 50. headtopics.com

“I was looking up some of my old teammates and I happened to see that the Prince William Wildcats were being coached by someone named Rosemary Warren, who was on the very first Redcoats,” Sinrod said. “I called her up, talked to her and I said I was interested in coming back and playing.

“I should be worried about her, because let’s face it, it’s probably not the safest thing in the world for an 82-year-old mom to do,” said Baker, who spoke before his mother’s 83rd birthday this year. “But I don’t really worry about her because I think she’s strong both physically as well as mentally, and she knows her limits and her capacities. I’ve always been very proud of her. headtopics.com

