She's the star witness against Sam Bankman-Fried. Her testimony was explosive

Caroline Ellison leaves Manhattan Federal Court in New York City after testifying during the trial of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, on Oct. 10, 2023. Ellison said Bankman-Fried was the main decision maker and steered her to transfer funds from FTX to Alameda Research, a financial firm she headed.

Although Bankman-Fried's lawyers are justifying the transfer of funds as legitimate loans, prosecutors are seeking to paint it as fraud, arguing FTX customer money was used to plug financial holes at Alameda, as well as to make speculative investments, and to finance Bankman-Fried's lavish lifestyle.

Though Ellison was Alameda Research's CEO, she described her role as frustrating. She didn't get a raise when she was promoted, she said, and Bankman-Fried continued to make key decisions even after he left Alameda formally to focus on FTX. headtopics.com

"I would say the whole time that we were dating, he was also my boss at work, which created some awkward situations," she said.In her testimony, Ellison also painted Bankman-Fried as willing to take an extraordinary amount of risk with FTX's funds.

Ellison presented those results to Bankman-Fried, and suggested that the proposed investment would be too risky given the state of Alameda's finances. But Ellison said Bankman-Fried ordered her to go through with it.Ellison described Alameda's financial position as increasingly precarious as 2022 unfolded. headtopics.com

So Ellison created seven different options, and she said Bankman-Fried advised her to send a version that minimized the size of Alameda's debts, while playing up the worth the firm's holdings of FTT, a cryptocurrency Bankman-Fried created.Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on Aug. 11, 2023.

