‘She had the biggest heart in the world’: Mother of Elyria woman fatally shot in car speaks out

“She had the biggest heart in the world,” Chester said. “Would do anything for anybody, give you the shirt off her back.”“All my girls stay with each other. That’s how they was raised,” Chester said. “We all close and she take care of her siblings that’s just how she is like the second mom.”Lyric and Chrishia were shot while they were inside their car, according to Elyria Police.Chrishia is recovering, but Lyric tragically died from her injuries.

“Y’all took a daughter and a mother and a big sister,” Chester said. “They don’t understand what they did, they really don’t so I forgive them. I really do.” Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is urged to call Det. Homoki at at 440-326-1215 or email

