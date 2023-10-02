Shazam’s True Purpose Redefines His Entire Character

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Contains preview pages for Shazam #4!The true mission of Shazam has been revealed, and it changes everything fans know about the World's Mightiest Mortal. As Billy Batson discovers a threat lurking on the moon, the Champion's namesakes shed light on the hero's real purpose.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Contains preview pages for Shazam #4!The true mission of Shazam has been revealed, and it changes everything fans know about the World's Mightiest Mortal. As Billy Batson discovers a threat lurking on the moon, the Champion's namesakes shed light on the hero's real purpose.

In a preview for Shazam #4 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, and Alejandro Sánchez, the Captain has arrived on the moon and is greeted by the self-proclaimed emperor Garguax. The hero fights back against Garguax's forces and informs the ruler that the Captain has come at the insistence of Ted, a hyper-intelligent ape who warned him about a missile Garguax has been working on. Unfortunately, there is no missile and the Big Red Cheese has actually been played all along. On the Rock of Eternity, Atlas realizes that his influence has made the Captain incredibly headstrong and gullible. Zeus chews out his fellow gods for negatively influencing the Champion. Zeus reminds everyone that the Captain is a symbol of the six gods' power and earthly reputation. It's important that they not do anything to make the hero be seen as lesser, lest they destroy what the Captain stands for and wind up forgotten and powerless like less fortunate gods.

Shazam Keeps the Six Greatest Gods Alive The mighty being once known as Shazam has had trouble with his powers lately. After a routine patrol, Billy discovered that his powerful alter ego (now known as the Captain) was acting in ways the young man never would. Unbeknownst to Billy, the six deities from which the Captain draws his powers (Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury) have begun vying for control of the hero. Whenever Billy is in his heroic form, his behavior is strongly influenced by whichever deity is in control.

Obviously, the wizard Shazam is the one who gave Billy Batson his powers and the Champion wasn't created as an emissary for the gods themselves. But in a way, Zeus is correct. Fans of the character know that when Billy shouts "SHAZAM!", he's calling out an acronym for the six legendary figures he draws power from. In his heroic form, Billy is the greatest living hero in the DC Universe who keeps the names of gods like Atlas and Mercury alive and in the public consciousness. Without the Captain, the gods risk being forgotten and losing their power.

The Gods Need Shazam to Retain Power Canon DC stories like The Sandman establish that gods lose power when mortals forget about them. While there's probably not a risk of greats like Zeus or Hercules being lost to time, having someone like the Captain around ensures that their names live on. With every utterance of Billy's magic word and the more acts of heroism he performs, he continues to keep the names of the gods alive, and thus, helps them retain their power. While this doesn't change Billy or make him less of a hero, it is interesting to consider that the Captain's true purpose is to ensure that his namesakes never die. Shazam #4 goes on sale October 3rd.