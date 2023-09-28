Shawn Michaels on Jade Cargill's WWE Signing and NXT Possibilities

WWE's Shawn Michaels would love to have Jade Cargill in NXT "Yeah, well look huge obviously. I mean, I think you could tell by this week just the enormity of her signing. Got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably wonderful young lady, very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker.

And I'll tell you what, she's just... I certainly understand the buzz. I mean, she's just a... I don't know. And I hope I say all this correctly, but she's an awesome specimen. She's just a striking young lady and such a presence about her," Michaels said.

"So look, I just feel like that is something... She's the young lady tailored made for the WWE and I think she's got an incredibly bright future here," Michaels said."Whoever gets her, and look, I'd be lying if I didn't say I'd love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt she's going to have great success."

If the stars align and Cargill does spend some time in NXT, Michaels has a plan."And if she's here with us, it's going to be like it always is. We're going to utilize her to the best of our abilities, try to make it an enjoyable experience for her.

WWE's newest signing Jade Cargill is already making major waves, and fans are looking forward to seeing the former AEW star's big WWE debut. It's now known where Cargill will show up first, as there are several compelling options with NXT No Mercy, WWE Fastlane, and episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown all coming up in the next two weeks. During the conference call for NXT No Mercy, Shawn Michaels was asked what he thought of Cargill's signing with WWE overall and his thoughts on how she would fit in amongst the NXT Women's Division. While Michaels didn't reveal where she is heading, he would love to have her head over to NXT.

Michaels isn't the only one excited to have Cargill in WWE. Becky Lynch was recently asked about Cargill's arrival, and Lynch called Cargill"a star"."I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in the ring with and kick their asses," Lynch said.

WWE NXT No Mercy CardWWE No Mercy kicks off at 4:30 PM EST on Saturday September 30th, and will stream live on Peacock.

Where do you want to see Cargill land in WWE? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!