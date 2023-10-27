Shawn Levy talks about 'All the Light We Cannot See' and his friendship with Wolverine and Deadpool

‘I’m very upset’: Jacksonville homeowner gets $11K lien after she says roofing company didn’t pay for labor, suppliesProducer-director Shawn Levy poses for a portrait in his office, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his limited-series"All the Light We Cannot See" based on the best-selling novel. The dinosaur model behind Levy is a reference to the 2006 film"Night at the Museum," which he directed.

"I remember being knocked out emotionally and deciding, “'I don’t want to share. I want to do all these episodes myself and I want to direct it like a four-hour movie,'” said Levy, who was also a fan of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel it's based on.

“I get it. I know when it looks fake, and I know when someone is doing right by this beautiful, intimate relationship between a daughter and her father.” Levy, who has years of experience producing and directing, says the project was a growth opportunity for him. Loberti, who is blind like her character, had never acted before. He spoke to The Associated Press about the series, and his pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.LEVY: I increasingly felt like the way to do this best, not just right, but best, was to try and cast this lead role authentically. headtopics.com

LEVY: They were clearly special but make no mistake, they had no idea what they were doing. And Aria, to her credit, she was already fiercely intelligent, but she knew what she didn’t know. And that’s a great place to start. She said to me,"I want to be great. I don’t know how to be great. You need to teach me and you need to be relentlessly honest with me so I can figure out how to do this." It was cumulative. Certainly, day one was not the performance we were seeing on day 40.

AP: Speaking of "Deadpool," we already know Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character for the movie. Why does the public love

Read more:

wjxt4 »

