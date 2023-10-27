Shawn Levy talks about 'All the Light We Cannot See' and his friendship with Wolverine and Deadpool

Director Shawn Levy was a fan of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, and so he set out to honor the material over four episodes. (Oct. 27)Producer-director Shawn Levy poses for a portrait in his office, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif., to promote his limited-series “All the Light We Cannot See” based on the best-selling novel. The dinosaur model behind Levy is a reference to the 2006 film “Night at the Museum,” which he directed.

Levy, a dad to four daughters, wanted to honor this father daughter relationship because it’s “the heart of the show.” Debuting Nov. 2, the story follows Marie (played by newcomer Aria Mia Loberti), alone and in hiding in German-occupied France and a Nazi solder named Werner (Louis Hoffman). He’s an orphan who was drafted against his will. The two connect because of a radio broadcast that had a pivotal presence in their childhoods.

AP: That must’ve been difficult because they both do a great job and you had to essentially teach them what to do. LEVY: It’s not hard like it is for many of my colleagues who are losing their homes or driving for Uber and finding ways to pay the bills every week while they are not allowed to work. It is creatively frustrating. I’ve tried to keep busy in the ways I could. I edited the half of “Deadpool 3” that we finished shooting before the strike. headtopics.com

