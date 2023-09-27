Sharon Osbourne slams ‘disingenuous’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — again

Sharon Osbourne still doesn’t get the hype over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Sharon chatted with Morgan, 58, on his TalkTV show alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74. “All of this you know cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together… it’s so disingenuous,” the former “X-Factor” judge said.

“It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,” she added. Ozzy, however, defended Markle, 42, and Harry, 39, saying: “But perhaps they’re in love.” Sharon then praised the prince’s Invictus Games event, chiming in: “Harry has done wonderful things with the Games. He has done an amazing job with the Games. That is incredible.”

The sports festivities were held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, and was created in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women to compete in a series of athletic games. The British TV personality criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently.This isn’t the first time Sharon has slammed the royals. In 2021, the “Osbournes” star came under fire for defending Morgan’s criticism of. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Kelly Osbourne doubles down on ‘whining’ Prince Harry criticism: He and Meghan Markle took ‘victim road’The “Osbournes” alum blasted the Duke of Sussex in an explosive rant in June, referring to Harry as a “f–king t–t” who acts like “woe is me.”

Meghan Markle steps into fall in a tweed cape at Kevin Costner’s charity eventThe Duchess of Sussex looked chic in a Carolina Herrera coat as she joined Prince Harry for the star-studded fundraiser in Santa Barbara on Friday.

Shop Meghan Markle's Stunning Hoop Earrings — Only $22We found the exact same pair of affordable gold hoop earrings Meghan Markle recently wore to the Invictus Games — details here

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Be Offered a UK Royal Residence To Avoid This Tricky IssueKing Charles might have messed up.

Meghan Markle Wore the Most Dramatic Cape With Audrey Hepburn-Approved Ankle PantsMeghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's charity event in a Carolina Herrera cape and ankle-pants.

making public appearances, including during their Invictus Games visit in Germany earlier this month.

Sharon chatted with Morgan, 58, on his TalkTV show alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74.

“All of this you know cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together… it’s so disingenuous,” the former “X-Factor” judge said.

“It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,” she added.

Ozzy, however, defended Markle, 42, and Harry, 39, saying: “But perhaps they’re in love.”

Sharon then praised the prince’s Invictus Games event, chiming in: “Harry has done wonderful things with the Games. He has done an amazing job with the Games. That is incredible.”

The sports festivities were held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, and was created in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women to compete in a series of athletic games.

The British TV personality criticized Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently.This isn’t the first time Sharon has slammed the royals. In 2021, the “Osbournes” star came under fire for defending Morgan’s criticism of.

Morgan had bashed the couple’s appearance at the time on his show “Good Morning Britain,” and he famously

The royal couple was spotted shopping off PDA at the Invictus Games earlier this month.Sharon co-hosted the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk” from 2010 until her