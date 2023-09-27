Sharon Osbourne slams ‘disingenuous’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — again

Sharon Osbourne still doesn’t get the hype over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Sharon chatted with Morgan, 58, on his TalkTV show alongside her husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74. “All of this you know cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together… it’s so disingenuous,” the former “X-Factor” judge said.
“It’s like, come on, give us a break from all of that,” she added. Ozzy, however, defended Markle, 42, and Harry, 39, saying: “But perhaps they’re in love.” Sharon then praised the prince’s Invictus Games event, chiming in: “Harry has done wonderful things with the Games. He has done an amazing job with the Games. That is incredible.”
The sports festivities were held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16, and was created in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women to compete in a series of athletic games. This isn't the first time Sharon has slammed the royals. In 2021, the "Osbournes" star came under fire for defending Morgan's criticism of.
