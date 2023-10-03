The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The deal means that SAS will receive $475 million in new equity and $700 million in convertible debt. Scandinavian Airlines will be taken off the stock exchange in the second quarter of 2024 and no payment will be made to current shareholders.

The details and final documentation for the agreed transaction structure still must be finalized between the investors and SAS, the company said in a statement. The transaction will also need to be approved as part of SAS’s chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it added.

Airline chair Carsten Dilling said that “securing new capital is one of the key pillars” of its plan called SAS Forward, and that the new investment should help “facilitate our emergence from the US Chapter 11 process. headtopics.com

The Swedish government’s stake will be wiped out under the proposed deal. SAS said it did not need approval of existing shareholders. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said it would affect some 255,000 shareholders.

