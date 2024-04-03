Shareholders Reject Board Nominees in Disney Proxy Battle

Shareholders on Wednesday rejected board nominees allied with activist investor Nelson Peltz, ending a combative, months-long proxy battle centered on the company's navigation of the topsy-turvy onset of the streaming era.

A majority of shareholders instead voted in support of a 12-person slate of board nominees put forward by Disney, the company announced at itsTrian Partners, the hedge fund founded by Peltz, had leveraged its standing as one of Disney's largest shareholders to carry out a high-profile campaign critical of the company's growth strategy, and insistent about a plan for a successor to 73-year-old current CEO Bob Iger.touted a recent strong stock performance run and dismissed Peltz's campaign as an effort 'designed to distract us.' 'Obviously, many of the businesses are experiencing the effect of disruption,' Iger added. 'It's one that takes not only a significant amount of knowledge, but a tremendous amount of time and focus

