Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Women's Basketball

NBA great Shaquille O’Neal recently expressed his interest in women's basketball over men's. He admitted that he hasn't been following the NCAA tournament games, but he has been keeping up with the LSU women's basketball team.

O'Neal stated that women's basketball is impressive and he had an 'epiphany' while watching the women's tournament.

