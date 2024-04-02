Somebody recently suggested that "Saturday Night Live" has no hot women among its cast members -- but a couple female staffers care to differ ... albeit, very jokingly. Shannen Doherty Preparing for Her Own Death, Giving Away Belongings Getty/Instagram/@chloe_troast posted a video that has since made the rounds -- and it's all over a claim she makes that the famed sketch comedy show really doesn't hire conventionally attractive women ...
theorizing it's because people refuse to accept the fact hot women can also be funny. Shannen Doherty Preparing for Her Own Death, Giving Away Belongings Getty/Instagram/@chloe_troast as an example ... saying the 40-year-old comedian is always forced to play the dumb blonde character, even though -- in her opinion -- HG isn't really attractive ... but is probably the best they have in the lineup. Shannen Doherty Preparing for Her Own Death, Giving Away Belongings Getty/Instagram/@chloe_troast -- who also works on 'SNL' -- has since responded to the light-hearted shade, and she did so with self-deprecating humor ... leaning into the critic's ugly comment for a joke on X. She writes ... "just found out i'm not hot
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »
Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »
Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »