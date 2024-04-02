Shannen Doherty Prepares for Death by Selling Possessions

Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Shannen Doherty is preparing for death by getting rid of her material possessions. She shared on her podcast that she is cleaning out her storage unit and selling her personal items to make it easier for her loved ones.

Shannen, who is battling stage 4 cancer, wants to leave little behind for her mother to deal with. She plans to use the money from selling her items to travel with her mom.

