Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Letting Go Amid Cancer Battle

As she continues her cancer battle, Shannen Doherty is learning the importance of letting go. During Sunday's episode of her podcast 'Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,' the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum opened up about the importance of giving up certain 'dreams' and materialistic items in order to provide 'an easier transition' for her loved ones as she continues undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer. 'My priority at the moment is my mom,' she said.

'I know it’s going to be hard on her if I pass away before her. Because it’s going to be so hard on her, I want other things to be a lot easier. I don’t want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with. I don’t want her to have four storage units filled with furniture.' SHANNEN DOHERTY'S CANCER HAS SPREAD: 'I'M NOT AFRAID OF DYING, I JUST DON'T WANT TO DIE' After making a trip to her Tennessee home, where she fosters abandoned horses, Doherty said she became 'emotional' thinking about all that she was giving u

