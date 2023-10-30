Shani Louk found dead 3 weeks after she was kidnapped at music festival and paraded by Hamas

Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitalsCornell on alert after ‘horrendous, antisemitic’ messages threaten campus Jewish communityShani Louk, 23, rushed to flee after Hamas struck the festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip, on the morning of Oct. 7, blocking off roads to the festival before gunning down unsuspecting concert revelers.

“We are devastated to share that the body of 23-year-old German-Israeli Shani (Louk) was found and identified,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs“Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors,” the ministry wrote.As terrorists inundated the festival, Louk called her mother to tell her she was trying to get to her car to leave.

