Shani Louk: Festival Attendee Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

A young German-Israeli woman seen apparently unconscious in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival byhad made public statements earlier in the day saying they had been informed of her killing. They had held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the

“We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement onRicarda Louk, Shani’s mother, separately told German broadcaster RTL/ntv that: “Unfortunately, we received the news yesterday that my daughter is no longer alive.” Shani’s sister, Adi, separately shared the news “with great sadness” on her Instagram account on Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the videos of Louk—which showed the tattoo artist stripped half-naked with one of her legs bent at an unnatural angle—if she was still alive. Her family had previously said they’d received information that she’d been seriously injured but was nevertheless alive and receiving treatment in a hospital. Israeli officials have not disclosed where Louk’s body was found or how she was identified. headtopics.com

Three days after Israeli ground forces moved into Gaza, witnesses said Monday that tanks and infantry advanced into the outskirts of Gaza City. The forces reportedly blocked a main road linking the north of the besieged enclave to the south, where residents have been ordered to travel for their own safety (despite repeated strikes in the south even after evacuation guidance).

The head of the Hamas government in office later said there’s “absolutely no ground advance inside the residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip,” saying Monday’s incursion amounted to a “few occupation army tanks and a bulldozer.” headtopics.com

