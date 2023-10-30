Shani Louk, 23-year-old kidnapped by Hamas from music festival, found dead, Israel says

“We are devastated to share that the body of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani (Louk) was found and identified,” the ministry posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday. Louk was attending the festival in southern Israel on October 7 when Hamas breached the border between Gaza and Israel. Louk was kidnapped at the festival and “tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists,” the foreign ministry statement said, adding that she “experienced unfathomable horrors.

Ricarda Louk, Shani’s mother, told CNN earlier this month that she last spoke to her daughter after hearing rockets and alarms sounding in southern Israel, calling to see if she’d made it to a secure location. Shani told her mother she was at the festival with few places to hide. “She was going to her car and they had military people standing by the cars and were shooting so people couldn’t reach their cars, even to go away.

