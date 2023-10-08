The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Van Ginsbergen and Kiwi co-driver Richie Stanaway drove their Red Bull Camaro to a 19.9 second win Sunday over Australians Brodie Kosteki and Dave Russell in the 60th anniversary edition of the race on the Mount Panorama circuit. Anton de Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto were third, 33 seconds behind van Ginsbergen.

With the win, Van Ginsbergen cut Kostecki's overall lead in the Supercars championship to 131 points. Van Ginsbergen and Stanaway started from sixth on the grid in the Triple Eight Racing car in warm dry conditions on Sunday. Kosteki was on pole position in the Coca-Cola Chevrolet and Depasquale was fifth in a Ford Mustang.

He made his last pit stop for gas and tires with 13 laps remaining, went into the pits with a good lead over Kostecki and came out with his lead intact. Stanaway, who stood on the Bathurst podium for the first time, called the last 60 laps of the race the longest two hours of his life.

"We weren't the fastest car all week but we worked on the car and Richie did a stellar job," van Ginsberg said. "I'm really going to miss it. I love this place and I'll be back." The 34-year-old van Ginsbergen became the first driver since 1963 to win on his NASCAR debut when he took out the Grant Park 200 road race in Chicago earlier this year, driving the 91 car for Trackhouse Racing. He also placed 10th over the Indianapolis road course in a race in which Kostecki finished 22nd.

