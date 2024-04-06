Shane Bieber to Undergo UCL Surgery, Out Indefinitely

The right-hander underwent imaging tests, and reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament was recommended by several doctors."He's devastated by it," Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said on a Zoom call."He feels as though he is letting a lot of people down. And I tried to reassure Shane that couldn't be further from the truth because he embodies what it means to be a professional, what it means to be a great teammate and a great leader.

" Bieber pitched 12 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts in his first two starts despite feeling pain in the elbow. Both he and the team had hoped it would calm down, but the discomfort only worsened. "He really put in a ton of work this winter and throughout spring training, and we all felt he was on a good path to stay healthy and contribute for the balance of the season," Antonetti sai

