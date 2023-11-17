Shakira Faces Tax Evasion Charges in Spain

Shakira is a Latina superstar with numerous mega-hits to her name, but for the past few years she has also made headlines for being wrapped up in a high-profile tax evasion lawsuit in Spain. The Colombian singer behind hits like "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie," whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, faces multiple charges of alleged tax fraud by Spanish prosecutors.

Spanish tax authorities allege she owes millions of euros in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2014, which she has disputed. Shakira is expected to stand trial beginning Nov. 20 to defend herself against all tax evasion claims Spanish authorities have made against her. The pop star has denied the accusations repeatedly, but if found guilty she could face years in prison and a hefty fine.What is Shakira charged with and how do Spanish prosecutors claim she violated Spanish tax law? Spanish prosecutors accused Shakira of tax evasion in December 2018, claiming the global superstar failed to pay more than 14.5 million euros -- approximately $14.4 million -- for the years 2012 to 201

United States Headlines Read more: ABC »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Shakira Takes Sons to Latin Grammys and Dedicates Award to Them Shakira brings her sons to the 2023 Latin Grammys and dedicates an award to them, expressing her commitment to being a happy mom and her excitement for future projects.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Thanksgiving Travel: Record Year ExpectedMore people travel for Thanksgiving than any other U.S. holiday, and they get on the road or board planes starting nearly a week ahead of time. Friday — Nov. 17 this year — is generally regarded as the start of the holiday travel season, which stretches to the Tuesday following the holiday, Nov. 28 this year. It's already been a record year for travel: The Transportation Security Administration saw seven of the 10 busiest days in its history in 2023, said Administrator David Pekoske. The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the period, according to a news release, noting the three busiest days have historically been the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after. And don't expect a reprieve on the roads — most Americans will get to their holiday destination by automobile. More than 55 million people are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination between Wednesday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 26, and more than 49 million of them will drive, according to AAA

Source: CBSNews | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Woman sues Tiger Woods' trust for $30 million, claiming she was locked out of his homeA woman named Herman is suing Tiger Woods' trust for $30 million, alleging that she was locked out of his home in Florida after an alleged violation of their oral tenancy agreement. She claims that the sum represents the reasonable rental value of the property.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

KPRC2: Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity RatesResidents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire. The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rates

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Residents in East Texas Towns Seek Lower Electricity RatesResidents in two East Texas towns hope a state regulatory board will step in to help lower electricity rates. Linda Berry loves a lot of things about Livingston: her neighbors, the quaint downtown and the picturesque woods. But she’s no longer sure those perks are worth the cost of the utility bill she pays each month. Berry, who is 60 and lives alone in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, lost her job this summer and worries she doesn’t have enough savings to retire. The $400 — or more — she is charged each month for utilities is not helping. Now, Berry and more than 300 residents of Livingston — a roughly 6,000 person town in Polk County, about 75 miles northeast of Houston — have filed a petition with the state Public Utility Commission, asking the state agency to review the East Texas town’s electric rates

Source: ksatnews | Read more »

FOX5NY: Black New Jersey Police Officer Files Lawsuit Over Hairstyle DiscriminationA Black New Jersey police officer has filed a lawsuit alleging that she was discriminated against for wearing a particular hairstyle. Chian Weeks-Rivera said she was flagged for a dress code violation by her superiors at the Maplewood Police Department, where she's worked for over a decade.

Source: fox5ny | Read more »