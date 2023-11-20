Shakira Accepts Agreement in Tax Fraud Trial

Colombian singer Shakira has accepted an agreement with prosecutors in her tax fraud trial in Spain. She admitted to failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. As part of the deal, Shakira will receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros. The trial, which was expected to last several weeks, was called off after just eight minutes.





