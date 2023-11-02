Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Teaser Trailer Release Time Confirmed, Claim Reports

The Dunki teaser is all set to release at 11 a.m. IST and 1:30 a.m. ET. The much-anticipated teaser will give a glimpse into the film’s plot, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, and the ensemble cast. It includes Taapsee Pannu, along with other notable names like Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, and Boman Irani. The rumor mill is also abuzz with speculation about special appearances by Bollywood icons Kajol and Vicky Kaushal, adding to the intrigue of Dunki.

Since today is Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, he greeted his fans with his signature pose at midnight. But that’s not all, SRK is all set to throw an extravagantIt’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off itAdditionally, the excitement doesn’t stop there.

