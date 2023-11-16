Shah Rukh Khan: From Rom-Com King to Action Hero

Long believed to be the king of romantic comedies in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan has since been seen embracing a different type of role in his recent films, including the record-breaking Jawan, which saw the actor muscle his way through well-choreographed action set pieces in what turned out to be a celebration of his never-ending legacy as the undisputed king of Hindi cinema.

But before Khan rediscovered himself through his recent action outings, he was always the one known for churning out good, old-fashioned rom-coms. In the 1990s, it was the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (which has been playing in a theater for 27 years) that saw record-breaking numbers when audiences flocked to theaters, making Khan one of the biggest actors the industry would ever se





Read more: COLLİDER » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLİDER: Yelena Belova's Influence in The MarvelsThe last scene of The Marvels reveals that Yelena Belova is a bigger influence on Kamala Khan than Carol Danvers. The movie follows Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau as they team up to save the universe.

Source: Collider | Read more »

THEDAİLYBEAST: Former Fox News Employee Alleges Unjust Termination Over Supervisor's Bigoted BehaviorTariq Khan, a former assignment editor and weekend foreign news desk manager for Fox News, claims the network unjustly fired him as retaliation after he repeatedly complained about his boss’s misogynistic, Islamophobic and bigoted behavior.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more »

FORBES: Stock Picker Proves Beating Index Funds with Little Known CompaniesStock picker Ken Farsalas at Oberweis Asset Management is proving that the best way to trounce index funds is to fill your portfolio up with little known, earnings-beating companies.

Source: Forbes | Read more »

WOMENSMEDİACNTR: Roman Catholic Church Allows Women to Vote in Synod for the First TimeThe Roman Catholic Church made history this year by allowing women to vote in a synod for the first time in 2,000 years. However, the voting was on a consensus document that did not advance anything and even managed to backburner several important issues. From a feminist perspective, this synod portends little change in the near term.

Source: womensmediacntr | Read more »

WIRED: Capitol Rioter Known as QAnon Shaman Plans to Run for Congress in ArizonaJacob Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman, who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot, is filing to run for a seat in Arizona's 8th congressional district. Despite not being eligible to vote due to his sentence, Chansley is able to run for office.

Source: WIRED | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Earliest known Gondwanan bird tracks discovered in AustraliaThe discovery of bird tracks in the Wonthaggi Formation of Victoria, Australia provides new evidence of Early Cretaceous birds in Australia and Gondwana.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »