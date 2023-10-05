Shabazz returns to form after shutout loss to overpower Newark rival Central

Just six days after an unusually flat performance in a shutout loss, Shabazz sent just about all its scoring components out to play.

Senior Kezah Hall had launched the special teams showcase by returning the second-half kick 84 yards for a 28-6 Shabazz lead. Sanders capped the night’s scoring by covering 37 yards on his punt return.

Two players engaged in a shoving match several yards away from the play with Central possessing the football in the final minutes. Additional players from both teams rushed to the aid of their teammates near midfield, creating a turbulent scene. As coaches worked to disperse the loud gathering, officials called an end to the game with 1:15 remaining. headtopics.com

“The score was a little out of hand, but I’m not trying to run it up. I’m trying to work on my offense, trying to work on my defense, trying to get ready for the playoffs. It’s about the bigger picture,” he said.

Newark vs. Newark in the first half was a competitive battle that would have been closer if not for a couple costly miscues by an extremely young Central team with only four seniors and several freshman starting, including quarterback Andrew O Wright Jr. and one of his top receivers, Dishon Jerman. headtopics.com

