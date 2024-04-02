Shōgun Episode 8 to Deliver a Masterpiece Scene, Say Editors

Shōgun Episode 7 has just debuted (at the time of writing this) and if fans thought they had seen some epic TV up until now, it sounds like Episode 8 will take the series to even greater heights. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to interview Shōgun editors Maria Gonzales and Akia Miyake, who both had timely insights to share; Gonzales served as editor on Episode 7,"A Stick of Time", while Miyake edited the upcoming Episode 8"The Abyss of Life".
Both editors were asked about moments in the series that we have yet to see, which they predict will become major milestones and/or deliver serious impact. While Gonzales teased a certain sequence in Episode 7 (if you've seen it, you can probably guess), Miyake teased that Shōgun Episode 8 will have a scene that is nothing less than a"masterpiece": "I have a one scene in particular in Episode 8, that I felt like I was cutting a masterpiece," Miyake explained."It's just my personal opinion, but... yeah look out for those moment
