Shōgun Episode 8 to Deliver a Masterpiece Scene, Say Editors

Shōgun Episode 7 has just debuted (at the time of writing this) and if fans thought they had seen some epic TV up until now, it sounds like Episode 8 will take the series to even greater heights. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to interview Shōgun editors Maria Gonzales and Akia Miyake, who both had timely insights to share; Gonzales served as editor on Episode 7,"A Stick of Time", while Miyake edited the upcoming Episode 8"The Abyss of Life".

Both editors were asked about moments in the series that we have yet to see, which they predict will become major milestones and/or deliver serious impact. While Gonzales teased a certain sequence in Episode 7 (if you've seen it, you can probably guess), Miyake teased that Shōgun Episode 8 will have a scene that is nothing less than a"masterpiece": "I have a one scene in particular in Episode 8, that I felt like I was cutting a masterpiece," Miyake explained."It's just my personal opinion, but... yeah look out for those moment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shogun Episode 5's Sake Scene Explained: Why Buntaro Refused To Fight BlackthorneBlackthorne and Buntaro go head to head.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Shōgun’ Episode 5 Recap And Review: Saké Competitions And Dead PheasantsI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

'Shōgun' Episode 6 Trailer — A New Power Emerges in OsakaMakuochi Echebiri is a News Writer for Collider. He has been interested in creative writing from as far back as high school, and he would consume pretty much anything that’s film or TV. However, his truest love lies in the presence of historical epics and thrillers.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

"Fundamentally Changes Blackthorne’s Opinions": Shōgun Episode 5's Ending Explained By StarsShogun is airing on FX.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

What Time Shogun Episode 5 Releases On Hulu & FXShōgun episode 5 premieres on March 19.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Shogun Episode 5 Ending Explained: What Is The Heir’s Mother Planning?Shogun episode 5 was full of tense moments.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »