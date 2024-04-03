Shōgun Episode 6: The Emergence of New Power from Osaka

The Big Picture FX's limited series Shōgun continues to spoil its audience with a culturally rich story and a vibrantly brutal, cinematic experience. The show was inspired by the 1975 novel by James Clavell, which borrowed elements of Japanese historical events and real-life figures. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) was inspired by Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa Shogunate of Japan.
John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) was loosely based on William Adams, the first Englishman to reach Japan. These men carry the show brilliantly together; however, Episode 6 reveals the emergence of new power from Osaka. "Ladies of the Willow World" proves to viewers that these war-hungry samurai do not wield the most power. Ochiba-no-kata (Fumi Nikaido) is the only consort of the late Taikō and mother to the heir, Yaechiyo (Sen Mars), but the previous episodes have only teased her influence in Osak
