SF Giants: Do Farhan Zaidi’s comments mean Gabe Kapler is on the hot seat?

Zaidi declined to say whether Kapler would be back in 2024: ‘We have to look at everything.’ SAN FRANCISCO — Just a few weeks ago, Giants chairman Greg Johnson took a big swing by giving the club’s top brass his endorsement to run it back in 2024.

Given an opportunity Thursday to back manager Gabe Kapler in the same way, the Giants’ top baseball boss, Farhan Zaidi, let the pitch go.

During his regular appearance on the club’s flagship network, KNBR, Zaidi was asked by host Adam Copeland if Johnson’s statement to the San Francisco Chronicle two weeks earlier, that Zaidi and Kapler “will both be here next year,” still held true.

At the time, the Giants had survived a prolonged offensive funk and a rocky start to September and still held their postseason fate in their own hands. They have since lost 10 of 13 games, fallen from four games above .500 (75-71) to three games below (78-81) and from the odds-on favorite for the final National League wild card to eliminated before the final weekend of the season. headtopics.com

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, like I said at the time, really appreciate the support from ownership and the plan to have us both back,” Zaidi responded.

Read more:

mercnews »

Which players should SF Giants pursue for big offseason trade?The San Francisco Giants are desperately in need of some offensive firepower, and Farhan...

Girls Soccer: Kapler lifts Middletown South over rival Middletown NorthKaleigh Kapler scores the lone goal in Middletown South's 1-0 victory over rival Middletown North

Giants Darren Waller thinks he is better because of his superstar wifeThe star tight end has become a huge fan of the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces.

What SF Giants are losing in Brian Bannister: ‘A miracle worker’The Giants have a significant hole to fill after their director of pitching accepted a job in the White Sox front office.

Giants’ Deonte Banks can’t wait to show off ‘superpower’ against Seahawks’ D.K. MetcalfThe Giants host Seattle on Monday night.

Tech giants ramp up cloud security under pressure from WashingtonAmazon, Microsoft and Google are improving security for cloud computing customers as Washington regulators and politicians press for action after breaches.

September 29, 2023 at 12:20 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO — Just a few weeks ago, Giants chairman Greg Johnson took a big swing by giving the club’s top brass his endorsement to run it back in 2024. Given an opportunity Thursday to back manager Gabe Kapler in the same way, the Giants’ top baseball boss, Farhan Zaidi, let the pitch go.

During his regular appearance on the club’s flagship network, KNBR, Zaidi was asked by host Adam Copeland if Johnson’s statement to the San Francisco Chronicle two weeks earlier, that Zaidi and Kapler “will both be here next year,” still held true.

At the time, the Giants had survived a prolonged offensive funk and a rocky start to September and still held their postseason fate in their own hands. They have since lost 10 of 13 games, fallen from four games above .500 (75-71) to three games below (78-81) and from the odds-on favorite for the final National League wild card to eliminated before the final weekend of the season.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, like I said at the time, really appreciate the support from ownership and the plan to have us both back,” Zaidi responded. “Right now our focus is kind of just getting through these last three games and finishing strong, finishing at .500. I think we all just have to look at how we can improve across the board. That’s the personnel on the roster, that’s our culture in the clubhouse …”

That’s not a ringing endorsement of the manager overseeing the sinking ship.

Like Zaidi, Kapler has one year remaining on his contract.

“I just think we have to look at everything,” Zaidi said.

When Logan Webb called for “big changes” this week, he joined a growing chorus of clubhouse leaders to acknowledge changes needed to be made. Mike Yastrzemski said they lacked “edge.” Infielder Wilmer Flores said they “lost focus.”“I felt good about it because you want to feel like you have standards,” he said. “We haven’t met the standards of the San Francisco Giants the last two seasons. He’s calling people out. People should feel called out. I should feel called out.

“I think when he says ‘big changes,’ that can come in a lot of different forms. We need to rethink how we’re thinking about players, how we’re putting together the roster, our players need to think about the culture that they’re fostering, our manager and coaching staff need to think about the culture we have in our clubhouse. I think we need to rethink everything. So I’m glad he said that.”

Webb, who signed a five-year extension in April, is the Giants’ only player signed beyond 2025.

Among the change in philosophy this offseason, Zaidi said, is a focus on “guys who have a chance to be here for a long time … and not just guys that are going to be here for a year or two.”