Sexyy Red Gets Shoutout From Drake After Donald Trump Controversy

Drake has expressed admiration for Sexyy Red, the rapper who incurred the internet's wrath not once, but twice last week—adding fuel to the fire of romance rumors.The 25-year-old star—real name Janae Nierah Wherry—caused uproar after appearing on comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast on October 3, thanks to her comments praising Donald Trump.

'Alongside a snap of Red holding a bunch of flowers in the backseat of a car, the 36-year-old wrote: 'Thanks for holding me down and killing s*** all summer. You are the kindest most solid and I luhhhh ya @sexyyred.'Red is currently supporting Drake on his It's All a Blur tour, along with rapper 21 Savage.

Sexyy Red Wants Donald Trump Back in Office, Loves Him Calling People 'Fat'Sexyy Red wants former President Donald Trump back in office for numerous reasons and she’s claiming the hood agrees with her thinking!!!

Sexyy Red Denies Leaking Her Own Sex Tape, 'I'm So Heartbroken'Sexyy Red is denying she's the one responsible for posting her own sex tape to social media.

Sexyy Red Responds to Sex-Tape Scandal After Trump ControversyRapper and singer Sexyy Red has finally spoken out about her sex tape, which came after her controversial comments supporting Donald Trump.

