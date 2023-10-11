Sexual assault victims suing Uber notch a legal victory in long battle

Hundreds of women have filed lawsuits against Uber alleging the company hasn't done enough to protect passengers from sexual assault. Now, a judge has ruled that about 80 of those cases can be joined together in federal court.

All of the pretrial matters will be heard under Judge Charles Breyer in the Northern District of California. That includes witness and expert depositions and document discovery. "This is a big deal because those documents are going to help show, we believe, that the sexual assault problem from drivers to riders is a massive problem," says Bret Stanley, attorney for Texas firm Kherkher Garcia, who's representing several of the victims.

The cases still will ultimately go to trial in their respective state jurisdictions, and they span at least 16 states. The incidents cover everything from alleged groping to kidnapping to rape. The victims allege that Uber has the capacity to make rides safer, but its response to these incidents has been slow and inadequate. They claim Uber does substandard background checks and doesn't always remove drivers after sexual assault allegations.by passengers who allege they were sexually assaulted while using the app. headtopics.com

Under Uber's terms of use, class action lawsuits can't be filed against the company in cases of sexual assault. So each case has to be heard individually. That means victims haven't been able to advocate for themselves as a group.

Uber has tried to stop the consolidation of these cases. In several filings for a motion to dismiss, the company argues it"did not owe a duty to Plaintiff to protect against the criminal conduct" and these lawsuits share little in common. headtopics.com

