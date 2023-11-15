Sexual Assault and Fear of STIs

In 2020, I met a man and invited him over for tea. We were attracted to one another and I was prepared to have sex with him. Once we started making out, I took out a condom. He refused to put it on, pinned me down on the bed and proceeded to have sex with me without any protection. In the days that followed, I was horrified and ashamed, feeling that I’d helped enable the assault by getting involved with him in the first place. He texted, asking to see me again. I declined.

He then started urging me to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). His tone was menacing. I kept asking him, “What do you have? What could you have passed on to me?” But he wouldn’t say. He seemed to enjoy tormenting me because I’d rejected him. It was impossible to dig up information on my attacker. I didn’t know his last name and after our last text exchange, he blocked me. I was in the total limbo of the unknown and convinced of the worst: that I’d been infected with HIV. I rushed to a clinic to get tested for all STIs. Fortunately, everything came back negative

