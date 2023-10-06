Sex education classes often don't include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worse

. To learn about their identities and how to build healthy, safe relationships, they often have had to look elsewhere.have been proliferating in GOP-led states.

The penal code in Texas, for one, still says curriculum developed by the Department of State Health Services must say homosexuality is not acceptable and is a criminal offense, even though such language was deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003. Attempts in the Legislature to remove that line from state law have failed.

Gage grew up in Oklahoma before her military family relocated and she spent her eighth and ninth grade years in a U.S. Department of Defense school in the Netherlands. She then finished high school in Kansas, where she began to recognize she wasn’t attracted only to men. headtopics.com

“I started to realize there is a huge portion of our history that is conveniently left out. But that history is important to queer youth,” she said. She never really questioned gender or social norms, she said, until she started to learn about discrimination others have faced throughout history. “We have such rigid boxes that we expect people to fit into. If you didn’t fit, you were called slurs.

“Any time you have a political controversy, there is a greater potential for a lot more disinformation to be generated,” said Peter Adams, senior vice president of research and design at the News Literacy Project. headtopics.com

“What if you are a boy in high school that knows you like boys, and you sit in a divided room and listen to a teacher explain how not to have sex with girls. You would be sitting there rolling your eyes, because that is not your issue. But you also haven’t been given any instructions on how to protect yourself should you experiment with a person of the same gender,” West said.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Sex education classes often don't include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worseMany LGBTQ+ students say they have not felt represented in sex education classes

Sex education classes often don't include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worseMany LGBTQ+ students say they have not felt represented in sex education classes.

Sex education classes often don't include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worseMany LGBTQ+ students say they have not felt represented in sex education classes

Drake Seemingly Disses Sex With Rihanna on New SongDrake appeared to take a shot at people claiming he\u2019s still \u2018hung up\u2019 on Rihanna by saying \u2018the sex was average\u2019 with his ex

Sex education classes often don't include LGBTQ+ students. New restrictions could make it worseMany LGBTQ+ students say they have not felt represented in sex education classes. To learn about their identities and how to build healthy, safe relationships, some have turned to social media or YouT

XRP Reaches New Horizons After New Pro-Ripple DecisionXRP finally receives important support from Ripple v. SEC case