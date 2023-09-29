Sex assault victim of accused Baltimore CEO killer feared for her life when he was freed: ‘Thought he was coming for me’

“I kept looking behind my back, checking the news to see if he was caught … I just thought he was coming for me for putting him in jail.” “I was petrified. When they couldn’t get him, I was petrified,” the victim said in a brief interview Wednesday. “I thought he was coming for me. I just thank God he didn’t kill me,” the 35-year-old woman said.

Billingsley, whose 2013 attack on her landed him in prison, was arrested by authorities Wednesday night on suspicion of killing Pava LaPere inside her apartment on Monday. In the decade-old case, Billingsley pleaded guilty to sex assault and was given a 30-year prison sentence, though 16 years were suspended and he was handed five years of supervised probation — leading to his release last year on mandatory supervision.

While on the lam after allegedly murdering LaPere, the frightened sexual assault survivor assumed Billingsley was seeking her out so he could exact his revenge. “Immediately when I heard the name, my heart started pounding. I had no idea he was even out,” the woman recalled. headtopics.com

A woman who was sexually assaulted by accused murderer Jason Billingsley in 2013, says she feared for her life before he was arrested.Billingsley is accused of murdering Tech CEO Pava LaPere.

a 26-year-old tech CEO in Baltimore — feared for her life while the convicted felon considered “armed and dangerous” was still on the run this week, she told The Post.

“I was petrified. When they couldn’t get him, I was petrified,” the victim said in a brief interview Wednesday.

“I thought he was coming for me. I just thank God he didn’t kill me,” the 35-year-old woman said.

Billingsley, whose 2013 attack on her landed him in prison, was arrested by authorities Wednesday night on suspicion of killing Pava LaPere inside her apartment on Monday.

In the decade-old case, Billingsley pleaded guilty to sex assault and was given a 30-year prison sentence, though 16 years were suspended and he was handed five years of supervised probation — leading to his release last year on mandatory supervision.

While on the lam after allegedly murdering LaPere, the frightened sexual assault survivor assumed Billingsley was seeking her out so he could exact his revenge.

“Immediately when I heard the name, my heart started pounding. I had no idea he was even out,” the woman recalled.

with her boyfriend and he escorted her to a property, then began to assault her when she refused to have sex with him.

He struck her on the face and choked her before ripping her clothes off and forcing her to perform oral sex on him, according to the records.

The woman told The Post she was lucky to survive the vicious attack and was horrified to learn of LaPere’s death — allegedly at the hands of Billingsley.

“When they said ‘blunt force trauma to the head,’ I could only imagine what that girl went through,” the woman said, referring to LaPere.

“Because when he hit me, when he assaulted me, his punches were so hard my ears would ring. I lost consciousness. It was a terrible situation,” the survivor said.

Police have not revealed a motive behind Billingsley’s alleged killing of LaPere.