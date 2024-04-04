Sex and the City Rises to Third Spot on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows List

One of the most iconic TV shows in the storied history of HBO is now one of the most popular titles on Netflix. The streaming service has been in the business of acquiring HBO titles as of late, adding the likes of Insecure, Ballers, Six Feet Under, and Band of Brothers. At the start of April, Sex and the City joined the Netflix roster, and quickly became a hit with the service's subscribers.

Within the first couple days of its debut on Netflix, Sex and the City rose through the streamer's daily TV ranks. Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Sex and the City in the third overall spot. Just a couple of days into its first stint on Netflix, Sex and the City was able to rise above the majority of titles on the platform. 3 Body Problem and Testament: The Story of Moses are the only shows ranking higher on the list than the beloved HBO dramedy. You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below

