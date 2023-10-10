Sevilla name former Uruguay coach Alonso as manager

The 48-year-old, who quit the Uruguay job after failing to get the team past the group stage at last year's Qatar World Cup, replaces Jose Luis Mendilibar, who was sacked on Sunday.

Mendilibar helped Sevilla climb out of the relegation zone last season and win the Europa League final against AS Roma but they have struggled this term and are a lowly 14th in LaLiga. "Sevilla FC and Diego Alonso have reached an agreement for the Uruguayan to become the Blanquirrojo's new coach until the end of the current season," the club said in a statement.

The experienced Alonso has managed several Latin American teams including Penarol, Olimpia in the Uruguayan top flight plus Pachuca and Monterrey in the Mexican league.Turks voiced pride on Tuesday on hearing that their country was to co-host soccer's 2032 European Championship with Italy, the most prestigious sporting event it has ever staged. headtopics.com

Sevilla designa al uruguayo Diego Alonso como su nuevo entrenadorEl alicaído club español designó el martes al uruguayo Diego Alonso como su nuevo entrenador por el resto de la temporada.

Sevilla designa al uruguayo Diego Alonso como su nuevo entrenadorEl alicaído club español designó el martes al uruguayo Diego Alonso como su nuevo entrenador por el resto de la temporada.

Araujo vuelve con Uruguay para enfrentar a Colombia y Brasil en eliminatoriasLa reaparición del defensor Ronald Araujo destacó el lunes en la lista de 24 jugadores convocados por Uruguay para enfrentar a Colombia y Brasil en las eliminatorias sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de 2024.

Araujo vuelve con Uruguay para enfrentar a Colombia y Brasil en eliminatoriasLa reaparición del defensor Ronald Araujo destacó el lunes en la lista de 24 jugadores convocados por Uruguay para enfrentar a Colombia y Brasil en las eliminatorias sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de 2024.

