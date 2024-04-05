Severe Weather Strikes Midwest: Flooding and Tornado Outbreaks

With Mother Nature unleashing its fury in the form of devastating flooding and deadly tornado outbreaks just four months into 2024, it is obvious that severe weather can strike at any moment. Unfortunately, most of us are not prepared, either financially or emotionally. Ohio storm victim Jenny Beverage surveyed the damage to her home in March and said it was"definitely an eye opener when I saw it after daylight.
" So far, the National Weather Service reports around 200 tornadoes touching down in 2024, according to preliminary data.And this past week, heavy rains flooded homes across the Midwest. It left Jim Comadecca and Lindsay Stricker of Cincinnati with a mud-filled home. "The walls, the carpet, and I had some music equipment damaged as well," he said. Worse, their insurance agent explained that since they don't carry flood insurance,"They don't cover this type of storm damage when the water comes from the outside," Stricker sai
Severe Weather Flooding Tornado Outbreaks Midwest Storm Damage Insurance
