Severe Thunderstorms Could Impact Total Solar Eclipse Viewing

Clouds could fill the sky and turn what should be a picture-perfect moment for the total solar eclipse into something lesser than. The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is fast-approaching, but a new wrinkle has appeared in the forecast for Monday's event. Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley, including in the path of totality.

These storms could obscure the view for some, but are more likely to bring risks for post-eclipse travelers. Totality, when the moon will entirely block the sun, will occur along a more than 100-mile-wide path from Texas to Maine, passing over cities like Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York.Are you in the path of totality? See a map of April 8th's total solar eclipse. Parts of Texas - including Dallas - Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana are at an increased risk of damaging thunderstorms on Monday, especially during the evening hours, according to the Storm Prediction Cente

