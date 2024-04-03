Severe Threat Ends for Alabama, Returning to Quiet Weather Pattern

Severe threat has ended for Alabama and we are going back to a quiet weather pattern. Storms are gone! But it's still a windy Wednesday... Amanda walks you through our latest 7 day forecast (spoiler: lots of sun ☀️) MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For some counties it was a rough night; a long-lived storm produced a couple of tornadoes across Perry, Dallas, Chilton and possibly Coosa counties.

National Weather Service storm survey teams will be in the field today to determine the path length, width and strength of these tornadoes. The line of storms is now east of Alabama, and sunshine is coming back quickly! As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today. The sun will be back in full force by later on this afternoon, but colder air will start to filter in from the north

