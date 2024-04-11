Severe Storms Cause Tornado and Flooding in Louisiana and Mississippi

Severe storms in Louisiana and Mississippi caused a tornado that destroyed buildings in Slidell and flooded streets in New Orleans . The tornado caused power outages and significant damage to homes and businesses in Slidell .

Rescue efforts were made to help those trapped in damaged buildings. Assessments are still ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage.

