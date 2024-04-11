Severe storms cause destruction in Louisiana and Mississippi

Severe storms blamed for a death in Mississippi spawned a tornado that demolished buildings in one Louisiana city Wednesday while inundating streets in low-lying New Orleans with hours of steady rain that snarled traffic and strained the city’s antiquated drainage system. with reports of damage from Texas to the Florida panhandle. More than 30,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday night in Louisiana 's St.

Tammany Parish, where a tornado struck the city of Slidell, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of New Orleans. It ripped roofs off buildings and partially collapsed others in and around the city of about 28,000 people. Authorities said first responders had to rescue people trapped in one heavily damaged apartment building. At a Wednesday night news conference, Slidell Mayor Gregg Cromer estimated about 75 homes and businesses were damaged in the cit

Severe Storms Tornado Louisiana Mississippi Slidell New Orleans Damage Power Outage Rescue Operations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Severe storms slam south; Slidell, Louisiana hit by tornado, at least 1 dead in MississippiSevere storms blamed for a death in Mississippi spawned a tornado that demolished buildings in one Louisiana city Wednesday while inundating streets in low-lying New Orleans with hours of steady rain that snarled traffic and strained the city's antiquated drainage system.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Severe storms cause destruction in Louisiana and MississippiSevere storms in Louisiana and Mississippi have caused destruction, including a tornado that demolished buildings in Louisiana and heavy rain that flooded streets in New Orleans. Thousands of homes and businesses are without power, and rescue efforts are underway to help those trapped in damaged buildings.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Severe Storms Cause Tornado and Flooding in Louisiana and MississippiSevere storms in Louisiana and Mississippi caused a tornado that destroyed buildings in Slidell and flooded streets in New Orleans. The tornado caused power outages and significant damage to homes and businesses in Slidell. Rescue efforts were made to help those trapped in damaged buildings. Assessments are still ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Louisiana man arrested, charged in deadly Mississippi bus shootingRashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Jay Jackson, 25, aboard a Greyhound bus on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Severe Storms Expected in Texas and LouisianaMore than 13 million people in Texas are in the storm zone Saturday evening amid severe weather. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. A few tornadoes are also possible. The storm system is expected to move through during the late night hours, causing heavy rain and potential flash flooding along the Gulf Coast.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Schools close in Louisiana as severe weather, tornadoes threaten SouthMore than 170,000 customers are without power in Louisiana.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »