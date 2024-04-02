Severe Storms and Tornadoes Expected in Central Ohio

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening with a chance for violent tornadoes in Central Ohio. Some areas are under a Tornado Watch. Judge Benjamin Beaton of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky ruled Monday the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) cannot enforce a Biden administration climate rule requiring states to set goals for reducing vehicle emissions.

