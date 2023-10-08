'Several' US citizens have died following attacks in Israel, NSC spokesperson says

Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.Poland will send military planes to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Official word of Americans killed in the conflict came as Israel retaliated for the incursion, one of the bloodiest in it history, launching attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.Poland will send military planes to evacuate its citizens from Israel, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday, a day after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Read more:

Reuters »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

NSC confirms death of several American citizens in IsraelThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel vows to 'destroy Hamas' as death toll rises from unprecedented attack; several Americans confirmed deadPresident Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 'pledged his full support' to the Israeli government, the White House said.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Netanyahu declares war after Hamas attackThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Live blog: Israel says fighting against Hamas ongoing at several placesIsraeli forces launch air strikes on besieged Palestinian enclave following Hamas blitzkrieg in illegal settlements and towns near Gaza-Israel fence that has killed more than 500 on both sides.