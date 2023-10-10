Several more arrested over far-right German plot to launch coup and kidnap a minister

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach delivers a statement following his COVID-19 booster vaccination at the military hospital, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
Prosecutors have said the group intended to create “conditions similar to civil war” by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who was a prominent advocate of strictFive people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot by the group calling itself United Patriots.
Munich prosecutors said a man arrested in nearby Wolfratshausen is accused of offering to participate in Lauterbach's kidnapping and to procure firearms in Croatia to carry it out.The first suspects were arrested last year. Police at the time seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as large sums of cash, gold and silver. headtopics.com
The case is separate from that of the more than two dozen people arrested in December, also for planning to topple the government. Among the plotters in that case was a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.
