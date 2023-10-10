Several more arrested over far-right German plot to launch coup and kidnap a minister

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach delivers a statement following his COVID-19 booster vaccination at the military hospital, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Prosecutors have said the group intended to create “conditions similar to civil war” by using explosives to cause nationwide blackouts, then kidnapping Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who was a prominent advocate of strictFive people already went on trial in May over the alleged plot by the group calling itself United Patriots.

Munich prosecutors said a man arrested in nearby Wolfratshausen is accused of offering to participate in Lauterbach's kidnapping and to procure firearms in Croatia to carry it out.The first suspects were arrested last year. Police at the time seized 22 firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, as well as large sums of cash, gold and silver. headtopics.com

The case is separate from that of the more than two dozen people arrested in December, also for planning to topple the government. Among the plotters in that case was a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Read more:

ABC »

Shooting at Pasadena apartment leaves man dead; authorities searching for several suspectsPolice were able to retrieve video footage from the scene which showed three people near the victim’s apartment. Detectives determined that two of the three people unlawfully entered the apartment, shot the man, and then fled in an unknown direction.

German center-right opposition wins 2 state elections, with far right making gainsGermany’s center-right opposition is projected to win two state elections; a far-right party that has been riding high in national polls made gains.

German conservative opposition seen winning 2 state elections, with far-right making gainsGermany’s center-right opposition won two state elections onSunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopularnational government, and a far-right party that has been riding high innational polls made gains, projections showed.

German Conservative Opposition Seen Winning 2 State Elections, With Far-Right Making GainsGermany's center-right opposition was set to win two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government, according to exit polls, which showed gains for a far-right party.Germany's national interior minister, who had...

German conservative opposition wins 2 state elections; far-right party makes gainsGermany's center-right opposition won two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's unpopular national government,...

German conservative opposition seen winning 2 state elections, with far-right making gainsGermany’s center-right opposition was set to win two state elections on Sunday at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular national government, according to exit polls, which showed gains for a far-right party.