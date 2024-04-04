Several Countries Suspend Arms Sales to Israel After Attack on British Aid Workers

Countries including Canada, the Netherlands and Spain say they're suspending arms sales to Israel . After an Israel i strike killed British World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza , will the U.K. too? Members of the public join a walking vigil through the streets of Falmouth, England, for British aid worker James Henderson, organized by Palestine Solidarity Cornwall, April 3.

Three British men working for World Central Kitchen were killed along with four colleagues when their clearly marked vehicles were targeted by Israeli military strikes

