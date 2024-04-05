Several Cases of Tuberculosis Reported at Migrant Shelters in Chicago

Health officials in the sanctuary city of Chicago , Illinois, have reported several cases of tuberculosis at migrant shelters . A spokesperson with CDPH noted the high rates of TB in countries from which migrants are arriving in the United States. For those who do have active cases of TB disease, CDPH assigns a nurse case manager to each individual and performs a contact tracing investigation.

TB is curable with antibiotics and is not particularly infectious, typically requiring several hours or more of prolonged close contact between individuals to spread, but CDPH continues to take cases seriously in order to keep it contained

