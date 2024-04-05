Seventeen Mobile County Schools to Compete in State Archery Championship

Seventeen Mobile County schools have been invited to compete in the State Archery Championship Tournament in Montgomery . The top elementary, middle and high school teams are all MCPSS schools: Dawes Intermediate , Causey Middle and Bryant High . The state tournament will run today and tomorrow and Causey Middle School is set to compete tomorrow afternoon. The program has had growing success over the last five years under Head Coach Lisa Counselman . She says her team is ready to take aim.

Compared to teams she has coached in the past, this group has something special.This year’s event will feature nearly 2,000 student archers from 4th grade to 12th grade from schools across the state who earned an opportunity to compete in the state championship after competing in one of eight regional qualifying tournament

Mobile County Schools State Archery Championship Montgomery Tournament Elementary Middle High School MCPSS Dawes Intermediate Causey Middle Bryant High Lisa Counselman Student Archers 4Th Grade 12Th Grade Regional Qualifying Tournaments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mobile County’s population falls below Madison County, census estimates showEstimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show Baldwin and Mobile counties hitting milestone on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is out to eliminate mobile gaming’s stigmaActivision believes that Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be the shooter that changes people's minds about mobile gaming. Here's why.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Mobile official talks more about Mobile’s new ridesharing appThe city of Mobile has launched a new mode of transportation that’s a little more convenient and less time consuming.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway deviceCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Glitch prevents T-Mobile subscribers from getting one of their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewardsAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »