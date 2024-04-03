Seven World Central Kitchen Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Governments and people around the world have been expressing sorrow and anger over the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers by Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to deliver food to Palestinians in Gaza. Three of those killed by an Israeli airstrike were British and the others were Australian, Palestinian, Polish and a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada. Relatives and friends mourn the death of Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, a member of the U.S.

-based aid group World Central Kitchen who was killed as Israeli strikes hit its convoy delivering food in Gaza, during his funeral in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday

