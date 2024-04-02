Seven World Central Kitchen Aid Workers Killed in Attack Despite Coordinating with IDF

Seven World Central Kitchen aid workers were killed on Monday after anhit their convoy, despite coordinating their movements with the Israel Defense Forces. The attack, which killed an Australian, Polish, British, Palestinian, and dual U.S.-Canadian citizen, was widely denounced by the international community. The outrage spread among Democrats in Congress, some of whom are Jewish, and who have previously been fervent supporters of Israel.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. A series of airstrikes killed seven aid workers from the international charity, leading it to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah) “The Netanyahu government is forfeiting and squandering every day its moral standing and the support of the world which existed after the October 7 atrocities perpetrated by Hamas,” Rep

Israeli Attack Kills Seven Staff Members of World Central Kitchen in GazaA view of a damaged vehicle after an Israeli attack that killed seven staff members of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, on April 2, 2024. The Washington, D.C.-based aid organization said the seven killed included a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada as well as Australian, Polish, and British nationals and one Palestinian staffer later identified as Saif Abu Taha. WCK said its convoy of vehicles — including two armored cars branded with the group’s logo — was hit by an Israeli strike while traveling in what was supposed to be a deconflicted zone.

