Seven Tools for Thriving with ADHD

People with ADHD experience the constant, corrosive emotional drain of wondering what’s wrong with them. Here are seven tools to weather the storm.Those of us with ADHD can thrive, as opposed to survive, when we learn to know ourselves — and our emotional stress. The concepts and tools I’m about to introduce to you are meant to strengthen that sense of loving and supporting yourself.
If you can do that, you can reset yourself when you hit a roadblock, a setback, or anything that restarts your brain in Panic Mode.is not the main feature of your identity. It’s just something about you, far from the only thing about you. Accept the possibility of treatment. From now on, you’ll be the most important member of your treatment team. Accept that your life will continue to have ups and downs, as it always has. There may even be some poetry in your lifelong quest for equilibrium.Mindfulness practice acts as a pause button, and I’ve never met anyone who didn’t need to pause once in a whil
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
Source: ADDitudeMag | Read more »
Source: engadget | Read more »
Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »
Source: wwd | Read more »